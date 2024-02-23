A fanciful array of mochi doughnuts make their delish debut at Randy's

What to Know Mochi treats will debut at select Randy's Donuts on Feb. 24; find them in Costa Mesa, Downey, Inglewood, El Segundo, Pasadena, Santa Monica, and Torrance

The popular Japanese confection, known for its dense and delectable consistency, has popped up in several pastry cases in recent years

Randy's is offering four varieties, including a mochi goodie covered in Fruity Pebbles; $2.85 to $2.90 each

Mochi mavens often sing the pastry-perfect praises of their favorite snack, a Japanese goodie made with glutinous rice flour.

Often described as cloud-like and/or fabulously chewy, these traditional treats have appeared in bakeries across Southern California in recent years, often sporting a host of sweet and surprising flavors.

Now Randy's Donuts will be in the mochi swing, as of Feb. 24, and devotees of the delectable confection can find four different types on the shelves.

The mochi doughnut boasting cinnamon sugar may summon those fall feelings, while Ube Iced with Crumbles will bring those deep yammy layers.

There's a Nutella mochi boasting Oreo crumbles, and the mochi that is iced with vanilla? Oh yes: Those are colorful Fruity Pebbles on top.

There are several Randy's Donuts around Southern California, including the original shop in Inglewood (yep, that is the movie-famous location topped with the giant roof doughnut).

But these mochi snacks will only be available at select Randy's, so be sure to stop by the shops located in Costa Mesa, Downey, Inglewood, El Segundo, Pasadena, Santa Monica, or Torrance to pick up your pastries.