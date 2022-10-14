A Free ‘Fall-O-Ween' Festivity Opens at Heritage Hill

What to Know Heritage Hill Historical Park in Lake Forest

Oct. 14-16 and 21-23; 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Free

Classic Halloween movies, the funny kind made for families to view together, often are set in locations lined with older homes, the sort of unique and atmospheric abodes that were built decades or even centuries ago.

But finding such fanciful buildings in our modern day-to-day worlds? That's rather harder, at least around many contemporary neighborhoods.

OC Parks is giving kids the chance to enjoy some autumn-style sweetness in a picturesque place that features a number of storied structures, and the cost to join the October-y joy?

It's totally free.

Adding to the free spirit of Fall-O-Ween? It's a multi-day Heritage Hill happening set to take place over not one but two weekends: Oct. 14-16 and Oct. 21-23, 2022.

A straw maze, scavenger hunt, pumpkin'd-out places for pictures, and chances to wear your costume are all part of the lark, which takes place in the late afternoons and early evenings around the 4.1-acre space.

The Lake Forest location is also welcoming pups, but do make sure they're leashed (you can read more on the site.)

"We’re so excited to welcome the community back to celebrate the fall season at Heritage Hill Historical Park," said Vice Chairman Donald P. Wagner, Orange County Board of Supervisors.

"Fall-O-Ween offers free fun for the whole family, complete with festive activities in a charming historic setting that’s decorated for the occasion. I look forward to seeing everyone out there."

OC Parks has become known for its fresh-of-air events, including those that have a tinge of Halloween-style flair. The Heritage Hill Historical Park is a seasonal centerpiece on the department's schedule, but there are more nature-fun outings to enjoy throughout October; take a look now.

One fab OC Parks to-do raising a roar on the Saturday before Halloween? A Halloween Zoo-Tacular at the OC Zoo.