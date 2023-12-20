A free Griffith Observatory talk will explore all sorts of solstice-y facts (if the rain allows)

What to Know Winter Solstice 2023

Thursday, Dec. 21 at 4:40 p.m.

The West Terrace at Griffith Observatory

Winter is making a damp and dramatic entrance this time around, with puddle-filled days and stormy nights giving Southern California an early taste of the soggiest season.

Still, the solstice cares not about wet weather reports: The seasons must and do keep on coming, even if we are reaching for our galoshes (or, more likely, wishing we owned galoshes).

To honor the eternal rhythms and explore the astronomical side of our seasonal march here on Planet Earth, Griffith Observatory will hold a fascinating science talk on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

That is, if the weather allows the sunset discussion to proceed.

"Observatory staff will discuss how the Sun's changing path across the sky causes seasonal changes and determines where the Sun sets on the western horizon" is the event's intriguing promise.

The concept of "minimum declination" will be explained, too, and how it pertains to our nearest star.

Truthfully? We never think of the oh-so-sizable sun as engaging in anything "minimum" which is why the complimentary events hosted by Griffith Observatory are such a mind-expanding, knowledge-rich gifts.

But if galoshes are in order on the afternoon of the winter solstice, you'll want to stay home for your solstice-based celebrating. And if you want to raise a glass, sing a song, watch an astronomy documentary, or light a candle right at the moment when autumn opens the door to winter?

That's happening at 7:27 p.m., local time, on Dec. 21.

Can't be at Griffith Observatory to solstice-up your world?

Fret not: A Public Star Party, another astronomically awesome event, will twinkle on the hill in just a few weeks: Jan. 20, 2024 is the date.