A free Oshogatsu Festival will dance in Little Tokyo on New Year's Day

What to Know Oshogatsu Festival on Monday, Jan. 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A kimono fashion show is one highlight

Free; Weller Court and Japanese Village Plaza in Little Tokyo

Dancing into the new year with joy, peace of mind, and a bouquet of aspirational hopes in hand is something so many of us plan on doing, even if it is simply a quick celebratory spin at home.

But there will be a place on Jan. 1 that will bubble over with that movement, joy, and delightful dancing, and a host of cultural activities, too.

It's Little Tokyo, the home of the beautiful look-ahead Oshogatsu Festivals.

There are a few ahead, including one on the first Saturday of January, but you can count on a New Year's Day festivity to take place each year.

And one shall, on Jan. 1, 2024: The New Year's Day Oshogatsu Festival is presented by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and is free to attend.

The six-hour celebration will include "... live entertainment and cultural activities including mochitmaki, a kimono fashion show, shamisen show, Kompo and more!"

Mochitmaki is the ancient art of Japanese rice-pounding, a sweet Oshogatsu staple.

The shamisen, a traditional instrument, will add a marvelous musical note to the event.

Eager for more Oshogatsu-style fun? The Japanese American National Museum is hosting a free festival on Sunday, Jan. 7, welcoming The Year of the Dragon.