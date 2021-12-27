A Free Pasadena Hotline Helps Rosy Visitors Stay in the Know

What to Know The free hotline, a way to help visitors in town for the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl, is presented by Visit Pasadena

The hotline's number is 877-793-9911; it's open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 28, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 29-31, 2021

Restaurant recommendations, parade-related questions, attractions to see, and other local topics are addressed by hotline volunteers

Pasadena? It's a place that always roses, er, rises to the occasion.

There's a lot to see, do, and enjoy in the Crown City, whatever the time of year, but when it is nearly time for the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl?

Helping the people visiting town, as well as longtime locals, to discover the city's many delights, places to stay, great restaurants, and plentiful attractions requires a more concentrated push.

As is tradition, the city-knowing pros at Visit Pasadena will be stepping up to the big task, thanks to a free hotline, one that's available to anyone who'd like to know more about what the city offers, especially during the week ahead of the Rose Parade.

With that in mind, the 37th Annual Visitor Hotline launches on Dec. 28, 2021.

It will remain open, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through its four-day run (with one exception: Calls will be taken starting at 10 a.m. on its opening day, Dec. 28).

The number? It's 877-793-9911.

Do note that the hotline will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021, when both the 133rd Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game take place.

Those who phone the hotline are invited to ask any questions about the city; past inquiries have covered everything from museums, to eateries, to accommodations, to finding tickets to events taking place before the Rose Parade, like Bandfest.

Other callers want to know how to get up-close with those famous floats.

"We're looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Pasadena for the Tournament of Roses Parade and Rose Bowl Game," said Jeanne Goldschmidt, Executive Director, Visit Pasadena.

"Visit Pasadena is thrilled to provide the Pasadena Visitor Hotline as a resource to help visitors have a safe and memorable experience in our destination."

Time-honored customs abound around the Tournament of Roses, and the Pasadena Visitor Hotline is one of those longtime traditions, a free service that has helped many newcomers, as well as Southern Californians, maximize their rosy days in the city.