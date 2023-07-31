A free rocket festival will gain lift-off in Downey

What to Know Rocket Fever 2023 at the Columbia Memorial Space Center

Saturday, Aug. 12

Free; registration opens Aug. 1; if you'd like a rocket launched, there will be a $5 fee (the details are on the event's site)

The Perseids will beguile meteor mavens over the second weekend of August, but lovers of the cosmic realm will find other reasons to look up on Aug. 12, and during the daytime, too.

For a rollicking rocket-themed festival will be on the lift pad at the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey, the sort of gathering that will put flight and fun in the hands of upward-gazing guests.

It's Rocket Fever 2023 we're all fired up about, a day-long celebration billed as "Southern California's only annual rocket festival!"

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

That means several hours of science-strong activities, with robotics labs taking place throughout the day, the chance to assemble and decorate rockets, and opportunities to try out stomp rockets.

A line-up of engaging exhibitions from groups such as the Southern California Rocketry Association and Aerojet Rocketdyne will be on the grounds, too.

Being there? It's totally free, but you will want to register beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Having your rocket launched is available for a $5 fee, so do read all before signing up.

The STEM spirit will be strong at the center, and while the day will be focused on fantastic launches and neato builds, the dynamics of rocketry are a focal point.

The thrusters will fall silent by 5 o'clock, meaning you'll still have time to watch the Perseids that night, if that is also in your plans.

Rockets and a meteor shower, all in one engaging, STEM-tastic day? Talk about a cool cosmic two-fer, starting in Downey when the morning sun is high and bright.