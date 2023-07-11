A happy hour, but for top-notch tomatoes, is rolling for Highland Park

What to Know Tomato Tasting Happy Hour at Fig Earth Supply on Saturday, July 29

$30; beer and wine plus tomatoes (oh yes, and "small bites"); 50+ tomato varieties will be available for trying

Guests are invited to enter their homemade salsa in a contest

Happy hours are well-known for boasting an array of bite-sized snackies, the sort of crunchy nibbles that add a salty or savory complement to the cocktail you're sipping.

But rarely is a happy hour themed to a single food, specifically a seedy superstar that rarely stands in the spotlight on its own.

Rather, the tomato is often found topping burgers, simmering in sauces, or adding zing to salads.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But on the final Saturday in July, the gorgeous fruit will be the main character at a Fig Earth Supply happy hour, one that is devoted to the scrumptious art of Tomato Tasting.

For sure, beer and wine will also play a part — a libation is included with your $30 ticket — as well as all sorts of tomato-y tidbits, not to mention "small bites."

And it wouldn't seem like a tomato-themed festivity without salsa making a showing, so it shall, and how: You're invited to show with your "best Salsa" for the on-site contest. (Just make sure you have a pint of it.)

But wait: You say you grow your own tomatoes?

Please show with at least one, if you so kindly would. Don't have a yard brimming with vines and ripe, red-orange-yellow orbs? No worries if not: Even tomato-free fans are invited to buy a ticket and attend the July 29 tomato-tacular.

The beloved nursery has long been a Highland Park must-visit for plants, garden gloves, flowers, soil, solid advice, leafy inspiration, and community spirit.

So beyond the tomato fun, you may come away with more than you expected, the sorts of sights/sounds that will help you enhance your own personal plot back home.

And ponder this: Happy hours are staples at bars and restaurants, yes, but how often do we find such a specific event at a plant-packed place, a location that is more about seeds rather than a scene?

We will "leaf" that there for you to consider, but don't consider it for too long: Tickets are on sale now.