A holiday bar with Halloween vibes will serve haunting beverages in Hollywood

What to Know Krampus' Cove at Lost Property Bar in Hollywood

Nov. 24 through Dec. 31, 2023; the timed experience runs around 90 minutes

Guests will enjoy haunting cocktails, themed decorations, and a yuletide-with-a-side-of-frights festiveness

Ghosts may not be seen as frequently in Christmas tales as they are in the October stories we find scary, but you can't go too deeply into the realm of festive fiction without coming across a phantom or two.

But discovering seriously spectral spots during the jolliest season, in real life, can be as difficult as Scrooge admitting his not-great behavior.

Still, it seems as though Halloween and Christmas grow a little closer each year, at least in the entertainment offerings that materialize, like so many merry ghosts, around Southern California.

One of the month-plus mainstays of the 2022 season, a highly themed bar overlay, will be back to stir up some goosebumps and glamour.

The tavern beneath the ghoulish veil?

It's Lost Property, at Hollywood and Vine, and its seasonal visitor? That would be Krampus' Cove, an experience created by the same team behind Black Lagoon, the Halloween season pop-up.

Unlike the September/October happening, Krampus' Cove has several spooky seasonal sights, details that draw from the sorts of scenes and characters we might encounter in December. Reindeer, elves, and other bewitching figures of the year's most whimsical weeks may be spied in the bar's decorations.

Then there's Krampus, the dramatic and dastardly star of the bar. The fanciful-but-frightful figure will be there, a haunted harbinger of the holidays, all to ensure that your silent night isn't so silent.

The haunted happening runs for about 90 minutes; seatings are timed, do keep in mind.

Time spent in this ensorcelled space is not "kitschy," per the elves behind this eerie enterprise, nor is it made for kids. It drinks deeply of the goth well and horror-fantasy culture, with a hefty dash of imagination sprinkled on top, like so much nefarious nutmeg.

For reservations and more information, jingle-jingle by this site (though, of course, Krampus may hear you approaching).