A ‘Jay & Silent Bob' Screening Will Help LA Food Bank

Revisiting the drive-in, after a long time away, has been an unusual but heartwarming activity for many Southern Californians over the summer of 2020.

But the chance to increase the warmth felt inside your heart, simply by attending a film screened outdoors, a movie that you can watch from your car?

It is an opportunity that doesn't come along all that often.

But it will on Monday, Aug. 3 at the Paramount Drive-In Theatre. For that's where a reboot of "Jay & Silent Bob" will roll, all to honor director Kevin Smith's 50th birthday.

Mr. Smith will also Q&A, promising an extra-entertaining event for fans in attendance.

And ticket sales from the night? The Los Angeles Food Bank is the beneficiary.

It's $100 per car, and while tickets sold out fast, there is a wait list, so hop onto that pronto.

And, you got it, there will be snacks for purchase on site, so you won't have to pack your own, if you forget to make a candy run beforehand.

But if you're imagining a classic concessions stand at the drive-in, think back to some of your favorite Kevin Smith-helm flicks and a restaurant that has mooed onto the big screen.

It's Mooby's, which will be seen at the one-night-only event in pop-up form.

And while you can find eats at Mooby's, you can bet there'll be some Mooby's merch for sale, too.

Keep in mind that there will be safety protocols in place. Like? If you leave your car, you'll want to make sure you're rocking a face covering and you're observing physical distancing.

Everything to know is right here, Mooby's mavens.