A Local Marionette Theater Will Romp Through a 24-Hour Telethon

What to Know Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park

Nine fundraising shows at the theater ($20 each) on Nov. 19 and 20; the virtual telethon "is completely free!"

The beloved theater is raising funds for a brand-new spectacular set to open in 2023

Keeping peppy, perky, and full of pluck over a 24-hour period doesn't quite seem possible for us humans, but puppets?

We're fairly sure that the festive figures always have a twinkle in their eye and zing to their strings, whatever time the clock happens to read.

Good things that puppets will be at the celebratory center of a 24-hour telethon, one that will make merry and raise funds on Nov. 19 and 20.

The beloved institution at the heart of this happy-ening, which is a more whimsical way to say "happy happening"?

It's the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, the Highland Park gem that's cutely coaxed countless smiles from several generations of Southern Californians.

The vintage and vibrant theater, which danced over to its still-newish York Boulevard location just a few years back, is hoping to stage an all-new spectacular in 2023. And to financially support this fine and fun idea? The telethon, which will run from noon on Nov. 19 through to noon on Nov. 20.

There will be nine shows in all, and a virtual dimension, too. The at-the-theater productions are $20 each, while watching from afar is free.

True true, the marionettes will be the headliners here, and those talented puppeteers that deftly operate all of those strings, but several well-known guest stars will swing by to lend their light through songs, comedic interludes, and magical moments.

Dita Von Teese, Kate Mucucci, and several other funny and fabulous favorites will bring the Baker-esque twinkle to the telethon.

Bob Baker buffs will likely know that it has been a good long while since the theater has staged a whole new spectacular. In fact, that theater's last totally new show pranced into the proverbial footlights over four decades ago, in 1981.

Tickets to the live shows?

You'll want yours in advance (and do bring a mask to wear at the theater). Information on donating, the theater's history, and enjoying the playful proceedings from wherever you happen to be? We won't string you along any longer: Find out more here.