A Stein Time: The New ‘Anaheim Brew Pass' Offers Delish Deals at Local Breweries

What to Know Visit Anaheim's Anaheim Brew Pass made its debut in April 2023

Food deals as well as chances to accrue points (and possibly snag a commemorative stein) are some of the features

Sign up and access the pass via your smartphone

Anaheim has become synonymous with some of Southern California's most venerable Oktoberfests, so learning that Visit Anaheim just unveiled a raise-a-pint pass, one that's spotlighting the city's breweries, shouldn't surprise.

In fact, Anaheim features "... more breweries than any other city in Orange County," shares the tourism organization, making it a prime time for the Anaheim Brew Pass to make its refreshing debut.

How to find your own pass?

This is fully an electronic sort of perk, so you'll sign up via your smartphone and then access your Anaheim Brew Pass through your phone when needed.

Deals may be found around town — you'll score half-off a sandwich at All-American Brew Works, if you please, or 15% off your tab at Radiant Beer Co. — and you'll accrue points as you go.

Those points may eventually lead to you acquiring a Visit Anaheim Stein, but keep in mind that this is a "while supplies last" sort of deal (and you'll need 300 points to connect with the commemorative cup).

And for sure: This is open to people ages 21 and older.

Whether or not you choose to check out the pass, you can peruse the city's breweries now, which are open throughout the calendar, should you find yourself awaiting the return of the city's well-known Oktoberfest.

A map showing all of the regional brewhouses is on this page, should you want to check out the city's growing craft brew scene at your own pace.