A weekend of free music and dance will mark a milestone at Union Station

What to Know "Mapping Performance: 10 Years of Metro Arts Presents"

Union Station; enjoy concerts and dance performances presented, for free, by the cultural arts organization

June 24 (4 to 10 p.m.) and June 25 (3:30 to 8 p.m.)

Union Station is full of an assortment of offbeat but ever-present musical notes, the sorts of stirring sounds that include the whoosh of a train departing, the hum of coffee brewing, and the clink of pint glasses at Traxx or Homebound Berw Haus.

But, sometimes, when the timing is just right and creative forces align, guitars and horns and drums and voices join that special symphony, adding to the aural allure of the bustling landmark.

And the timing will take a terrifically tonal turn over the final weekend of June 2023 when "Mapping Performance: 10 Years of Metro Arts Presents" summons a host of sweet sounds, all to honor the cultural organization and the locals who do love it so.

Many Southern Californians have disembarked only to hear the sweet strains of music from a Ticketing Hall concert organized by Metro Arts Presents over the years, so this decade-versary is especially meaningful to music lovers around the region.

Many of those fans will swing by the Alameda Street icon on June 24 and 25 for free tunes and dance performances, with a start time on both days in the mid-afternoon (think 4 p.m. on Saturday and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday).

The theme on June 24 is "Southeast Asians Represent!" Dengue Fever will perform, as will the Nkauj Hmoob Dance Team, and several other acclaimed local artists and troupes. There are two locations to visit during the sound-tastic Saturday afternoon and evening: the station's North Patio and the Ticket Concourse.

Sunday, June 25 will take place on the Ticket Concourse, and "Capoeira Exchange!" is the dynamic theme.

Start off with Samba Reggae dance instruction with Rachel Hernandez, then enjoy over three hours of tunes and movement, including a procession through the Passenger Concourse.

Metro Arts Presents, and its diverse and upbeat free cultural programming, is synonymous with celebrations at the station, both during the holidays and at special moments throughout the calendar.

Stop by and wish the ebullient organization a very happy 10th and many more magical years to come.

Pictured: Dengue Fever by Marc Walker