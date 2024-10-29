The Academy Museum's ‘Godzilla-Thon!' will roar for the icon's 70th birthday

What to Know Godzilla-Thon!

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Sunday, Nov. 3

A Godzilla Movie Marathon begins at 11 a.m.; $25 adult + General Admission; other ticketing tiers are available

A 12:30 p.m. Godzilla Workshop begins at 12:30; entry is included with your ticket

A free Godzilla Meet and Greet will take place in the lobby from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are cinematic superstars, and then there is Godzilla, the known-everywhere icon that is recognizable from afar, in silhouette, and even by the close up of his impressive dorsal fins and powerful posture.

The mega monster has ruled the silver screen for seven decades now, with new stories, poignant and complex tales that ponder nuclear testing, technological twists, and societal topics, surfacing with impressive frequency and enduring emotion.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will honor Godzilla's 70th anniversary Nov. 3 with "Godzilla-Thon!," a movie marathon featuring "Gojira," "Destroy All Monsters," "Godzilla vs. The Smog Monster," "Shin Godzilla," and "Godzilla Minus One."

The films span decades — the classic "Gojira" debuted in Japan 1954 while Japanese kaiju film "Godzilla Minus One" garnered wide acclaim in 2023 — which will give audience members a multi-faceted look at the famous monster's journey through time.

Outside of the theater, there shall be other Godzilla-inspired diversions, including a Godzilla Workshop — the stop-motion activity will employ LEGO bricks to set the thrilling scene — and a free Godzilla Meet and Greet in the lobby.

Krystopher Baioa will appear in a fusion Godzilla suit he fabricated, an intricate creation "... inspired by iterations of the King of Monsters mixed together."

The Meet and Greet is free, so stop by for a photo with Godzilla in honor of the legend's 70th anniversary. But if you'd like a "Godzilla-Thon!" ticket, and a chance to join the midday workshop, be sure to book your spot in advance.