Admire dozens of costumes from Oscar-winning films, for free, in DTLA

What to Know "The Art of Costume Design in Film" is on view at the ASU FIDM Museum

Through April 20, Wednesday through Saturday

Free admission; costumes from several recent films, including "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," are on view

The term "telegraph" is used often when discussing a film, specifically how a film's plot or characters might "telegraph" certain themes or ideas in clever or moving ways.

Costumes are at the fabulous forefront of this idea: We'll often get a sense of just who a character might be even before they speak their first line or the cinematic world we're entering, by the clothing seen on screen.

Togs are a timeless way to help tell a memorable story, in short, something that has been true since the very first live plays were presented long ago.

Are you a film-loving fashion fan who is eager to celebrate the cinema's sartorial splendor, specifically the splendor seen in recently released works?

Look to Downtown Los Angeles, and the ASU FIDM Museum, which is the place to swoon over "The Art of Costume Design in Film."

Dozens of eye-catching outfits from movies released in 2023, including pieces created by Holly Waddington, the Oscar winner for Best Costume Design for "Poor Things," are part of the creatively imagined collection.

The exhibition is free to see, Wednesdays through Sundays, through April 20, 2024; no reservations or tickets are required.

Here are a few of the outstanding costumes on view now:

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter and Victoria surround Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn from “Poor Things” Costumes designed by Holly Waddington at ASU FIDM Art of Costume Design in Film Exhibition at the ASU FIDM Museum in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, March 1, 2024 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie from “Barbie” Costumes designed by Jacqueline Durran. (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock from “Oppenheimer”; costumes designed by Ellen Mirojnick. (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)