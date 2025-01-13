‘Seeking seed donations': The Altadena Seed Library looks ahead to regrowth

Most any conversation with an Altadenan usually touched upon something verdant, wild, delicious, and born of the ground, rain, and tons of TLC.

"How are is your lemon tree faring this season?" "Did you get a lot of avocados last year?" "Do you have some lavender or sage to spare?" are just some of the questions that a nature-loving local might be asked during any easygoing catch-up with a beyond-Altadena friend.

Altadena has long been a community synonymous with sustainability and sylvan pleasures, including the venerable trees, native plants, and backyard vegetable gardens that so many devoted locals have tended to over the decades.

Following the Jan. 7 fire that swept through the city, growers and gardening groups are beginning to think about what is next, including the Altadena Seed Library.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Nina Raj, a docent naturalist at Eaton Canyon and native plant landscaper with Theodore Payne, founded the library.

Ms. Raj revealed in a 2024 interview with Canvas Rebel that the idea for the library was inspired by the Little Free Libraries, the cheerful home-fronting stands offering complimentary books.

Seed libraries are a natural fit for a nature-focused community like Altadena, a place that prizes lush herb gardens, wild and rambling spaces, and producing fruit trees of all sorts.

Now the library has revealed a renewed call to action following the fires: Reseed Altadena.

The library is "... seeking donations to help reseed Altadena," stated a Jan. 12 social media message.

"this community is enormously dedicated to native plants, but also had many farmers and growers who lost generations of crops at community gardens and in backyards."

"wildlife coming down from the foothills has lost habitat and food. the air quality will be poor and temperatures will be higher without the lush greenery that protected us. not to mention the vast natural spaces that have burned and may benefit from help reseeding."

"if you have seeds to spare — particularly native plants — please send me a message. please share widely."

Monetary donations are also requested, if you are able to donate.

The plants and trees that have long graced Altadena run the glorious gamut, from Matilija poppies to stately oaks. Check out educational videos and more information on the Altadena Seed Library site.