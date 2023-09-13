An ‘Angel of Light' is descending upon a DTLA theater, bringing elegant scares and startles

What to Know "Angel of Light" at the Los Angeles Theatre

Opens Sept. 15

The transportive trip whisks guests back to the wondrous and wicked era of Hollywood's Golden Age, where spirited happenings are eerily afoot

It's no surprise that theaters are often said to be haunted.

From the long-standing tradition of the "ghost light" — a single bulb that remains lit throughout the night, possibly to give comfort to the unseen residents — to the many shadowy corners that fill these vintage venues, theaters are celebrated for their... spirit.

A storied structure boasting a stage is an ideal spot for phantasmagoric fantasy, in short. And the Los Angeles Theatre, a nearly century-old grand dame famous for its elaborate façade, opulent entry, and numerous nooks and crannies, will soon play haunting host to an "Angel of Light."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The new immersive experience, which explores the eerie intersection where Old Hollywood meets horror, debuts on Sept. 15 in the extraordinary, one-of-a-kind location, a destination known for its velvety details and decadent design.

Set in the '30s, the on-the-move story will give guests "unprecedented access" to several areas of the theater, hidden corners that are usually off-view to visitors.

This is no fairy tale, however, for "ancient curses" are afoot, including one that may scarily summon the "Angel of Light."

The multi-sensory, you-are-there tale will involve "live performances, elaborate sets, and ornate artistry." The star of the ensorcelled adventure is Rota K. Preston, a Hollywood aspirant who will give her "debut vocal performance" as the terrifying tour into the depths of the theater, and unexplored spectral realms, concludes.

"The experience uses advanced technology to take those who dare deep into the past, including the power of Dolby Atmos sound, projection mapping, shifting light and music, and power strobe lights," shares the team behind "Angel of Light."

The imaginative minds behind this ethereal outing include ODEON, the immersive experience and technology group and Fever, the company's collaborative partner.

Adding a further twist to the theatrical terror?

"Angel of Light" will serve as a real-life prequel to "Hex," a 2025 film from Parma Pictures written by Chris Anastas, the co-creator of "Angel of Light." Sound designer Mark Binder is a creative partner on both the immersive experience and the movie.

"From our original recordings of late 20s and 30s music to the unique custom soundscape creation that spans over thirty rooms of audio, which includes notable Dolby Atmos experiences, audiences will delve into the chilling depths of horror and be immersed in a world that blurs the line between reality and nightmares," Mark Binder, "Angel of Light" co-creator shared.

"The second guests step through the threshold of the theater, they will be fully transported back in time to relive the chilling tale of the 'Angel of Light' curse," said Chris Anastas, fellow co-creator of "Angel of Light."

"Through a captivating fusion of technology and classic theater with live-actor interactions, our goal is to create a truly innovative, unforgettable immersive horror experience."

Venturing back to the Tinseltown of 1935 can't happen without a time machine, though sepia-toned films and particularly moving passages of music can take us much of the way there.

But a mysterious portal will creak open at the Los Angeles Theatre over several atmospheric September and October evenings.

Dare you journey back some 88 years to a fanciful and frightful place where phantom-like forces hold stylish and scary sway?

Tickets are on sale now; find out more on what to expect before you step inside the beautiful Broadway bastion of storytelling, song, and, yes, spirits.