An aquarium evening will take a tantalizing turn for the bioluminescent

What to Know Night Dive at the Aquarium of the Pacific

Friday, Feb. 23

18+; $64.95 per person

Being told "you're absolutely glowing" by a best buddy is just the sort of sweet statement we remember forever.

After all, it is a compliment that suggests that our spirit has sparkle, our outlook is robust, and the energy we're exuding is something rather special.

But are we actually and truly glowing-glowing? Unless we're a comb jelly or flashlight fish, we're likely not creating our own lantern-like effect, despite what our friend might tell us.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

That said, there are an impressive number of earthlings, many of which reside in the ocean, that are known for their glow, and the Aquarium of the Pacific is ready to celebrate a whole sparkly swath of 'em.

The illuminated place for this glowing review?

The Long Beach institution, of course, a destination that will glow — thanks to electricity — on the evening of Feb. 23. That's when "Night Dive," the aquarium's made-for-grown-ups festivity, will shine thanks to its incandescent theme.

"Bioluminescence" is the vibe of the first "Night Dive" of 2024, with "the stunning images of photographer Patrick Coyne" in the spotlight and the Glowing Reef, too.

Music, food trucks, spirited sips, and other convivialities may up the glow factor at the after-hours to-do. The eats and beverages are separately priced, apart from your "Night Dive" ticket, so do show with funds.

It's a to-do that is open to the 18-and-over set, do keep in mind.

And there are more "Night Dives" to come: March 22 is the next 2024 soirée, and, for sure, these parties are known for keeping to an invigorating theme.

The one that is set for late October will likely have a Halloween-y atmosphere, a popular ticket for those who love aquariums with a side of eerieness.

Will visiting this bioluminescent bash on Feb. 23 deepen your knowledge of the deep, specifically those things that glow, from algae to angler fish?

Angle for your admission now to this light-after-dark affair, a rare chance to experience the aquarium when it is usually closed.