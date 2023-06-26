An ethereal art show devoted to flowers is abloom in Venice

What to Know "The Flower Show" at LA Louver Gallery

On view through Sept. 1, 2023

Free

The first weeks of summer are a bit of a fancy flower show around Southern California, with roses finishing up their colorful runs, lantana blossoms bursting in the sunshine, and jacarandas beginning to purple-up sidewalks and lawns.

But there is a place where petals will remain in full and fantastical bloom throughout much of the summer, regardless of the intense heat streaks that may soon visit our sure-to-be-toasty region.

It's L.A. Louver in Venice, a gallery that has transformed into a veritable wall garden thanks to several lush and lovely artworks.

Those artworks took root earlier in June, meaning "The Flower Show" is now at peak prettiness, and shall remain that way through the first day of September 2023.

The floral experience "... brings together over 50 artists who work from different perspectives and cultural origins and embrace the floral motif for different ends, across a time scale as early as the early 19th century to works made just this year in 2023," shares the gallery.

Call it a delightful dose of garden-themed gorgeousness, happening inside rather than out.

Also gorgeous? This is a totally free-to-see flower-stravaganza, giving anyone who pops in, or plans to date at the gallery, a complimentary and colorful adventure for the mind and heart.

Paintings are prominently featured, yes, but so are photographs, digital works, sculptures, and more.

Like the layers of a petal-heavy bud, the exhibit considers our enduring fascination with the showy specimens as well as the whimsical ways flowers have come to represent various aspects of our humanity.

They're also a blossom-y bridge to the wilder world, an eye-catching and vivid reminder that nature is truly all around us and not somewhere "out there," far in the distance.

Get close to the layered and lovely themes of a colorful exhibit this summer, even as some of our area's more vibrant spring favorites begin to wrap up their seasonal displays.

Pictured: Rebecca Campbell's "Where Have You Been My Blue-Eyed Son?" (detail) and Penelope Gottlieb's "Colocasia esculenta" (detail)