An illuminated wonderland will add wintry whimsy to this Arcadia garden

What to Know "Lightscape" at the Los Angeles Arboretum & Botanic Garden in Arcadia

Nov. 17 through Jan. 2, 2024

$23 and up (adults); other ticketing tiers are available

Without street lights nearby, or other powerful sources of nighttime brightness, trees, for the most part, live in a dark and quiet world after the sun sets.

Moonlight can change things up, of course, but so can a holiday-inspired wonderland of illuminated artworks and inventive installations.

A festive world sprouts each November at the Los Angeles Arboretum & Botanic Garden, giving visitors a chance to view the tree-filled Arcadian spread in a fresh and fanciful way.

This wintry wonderland is called "Lightscape," and it begins to twinkle-twinkle on Nov. 17, 2023.

Large-scale pieces that are both uplifting and irreverent and stirring and sparkly sights adorn the garden's Serpent Trail and Forest Path. Every so often, people following the atmospheric pathway will come upon a new and dazzling delight, perhaps some oversized stars wrapped around trees or gargantuan glowing flowers placed in a lake, creating pretty reflections.

Presented by U.S. Bank, "Lightscape" has been "reimagined" for 2023. You'll spy crowd-pleasers like the Fire Garden and the Winter Cathedral — just about everyone wants to snap a photo in this ethereal space — but a few novel additions will invigorate the popular experience.

Adding to the uplifting character of "Lightscape"? Santa Claus will stop by over a few select nights. Just check the schedule and make sure you'll be there at the same time as the Jolly Old Elf.

Warm drinks and treats are for sale along the way, if all of that splendor makes you long for a snack or seasonal sip.