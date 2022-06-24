Anime Expo Returns to LA Convention Center

July 1 through 4, 2022

Los Angeles Convention Center in DTLA

$80 one-day entry (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), $50 one-day entry (Monday)

There's a reason that fans of anime adore the remarkable cosplay-tacular that arrives in downtown Los Angeles every July: Anime Expo is famously known as the "largest Japanese popular culture event in North America."

This means plenty to enjoy, see, try, and savor over the four festive days it awesomely unfurls around the Los Angeles Convention Center. In fact, there is "(s)o much to do you'll need shadow clones to do everything," vows the team behind the mega event.

AX, as it is fondly and frequently referred to, boasts panels, concerts, Anime Music Videos, and oodles more. And, of course, the incredible cosplay has become world-famous, with fabulous outfits inspired by favorite shows, comics, and characters.

Anime Expo 2021 was canceled, due to pandemic considerations, but the 2022 everything-and-more extravaganza opens on July 1.

The annual Charity Auction is one of the give-back centerpieces of the event. The 2022 auction will take place on July 4; you can learn more about the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, the 2022 charity partner, here.

Take a look now at a few past AX outfits, fanciful figures, and the scene from one of Southern California's most creative and beloved conventions.