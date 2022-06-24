Anime Expo

Anime Expo Returns to LA Convention Center

The ultra-creative four-day festival honoring Japanese pop culture begins on the first of July.

By Alysia Gray Painter

  • July 1 through 4, 2022
  • Los Angeles Convention Center in DTLA
  • $80 one-day entry (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), $50 one-day entry (Monday)

There's a reason that fans of anime adore the remarkable cosplay-tacular that arrives in downtown Los Angeles every July: Anime Expo is famously known as the "largest Japanese popular culture event in North America."

This means plenty to enjoy, see, try, and savor over the four festive days it awesomely unfurls around the Los Angeles Convention Center. In fact, there is "(s)o much to do you'll need shadow clones to do everything," vows the team behind the mega event.

AX, as it is fondly and frequently referred to, boasts panels, concerts, Anime Music Videos, and oodles more. And, of course, the incredible cosplay has become world-famous, with fabulous outfits inspired by favorite shows, comics, and characters.

Anime Expo 2021 was canceled, due to pandemic considerations, but the 2022 everything-and-more extravaganza opens on July 1.

The annual Charity Auction is one of the give-back centerpieces of the event. The 2022 auction will take place on July 4; you can learn more about the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, the 2022 charity partner, here.

Take a look now at a few past AX outfits, fanciful figures, and the scene from one of Southern California's most creative and beloved conventions.

Attendees at Anime Expo 2017 at Los Angeles Convention Center on July 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
Guests can expect activities aplenty at the 2022 event. Anime Expo 2017 is pictured here. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
A look back at Anime Expo 2010. Tickets are still available for the 2022 happening, though Saturday, July 2 is now sold out. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
A look back at Anime Expo 2016. The upcoming event will feature "over 800 hours of programming, panels, and workshops." (Photo by
There are several cosplay contests and events, including the popular "Masquerade" and the World Cosplay Summit USA Finals. (Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Contributor)
The merchandise is plentiful at AX. Need to search for a particular exhibitor? You can on the Anime Expo site. (Albert L. Ortega / Contributor)

