‘Anime Pasadena' to welcome thousands of cosplayers with shopping, panels, and more

What to Know Fifth Annual Anime Pasadena at the Pasadena Convention Center

Nov. 4 and 5, 2023

$30 event pass (daily); $45 weekend

The Crown City is full of costume-cool joy this time of year, and one glance around Old Pasadena, or some of the super-decorated neighborhoods, reveals why: People love the Halloween spirit of the atmospheric area.

But that costume-themed joy will continue into November, and in a major, and majorly impressive, way when Anime Pasadena returns to the Pasadena Convention Center for its fun fifth outing.

The large-scale event, which celebrates artistry, storytelling, cosplay creativity, and so much more, has become even bigger in 2023, with two days of shopping opportunities — over 350 vendors will be there — plus panels, signings, a scavenger hunt, and so many cosplay activities.

Jamie Pham for Visit Pasadena

Celebrity and creator appearances are also part of the Nov. 4 and 5 celebration, and fans of "One Piece," "Demon Slayer," and other favorites will find happenings tailored to the stories and characters they love.

This means you'll want to style your "Sailor Moon" outfit or "My Hero Academia" look in the days ahead. Arriving in costume is not mandatory, but thousands of guests — and some 15,000 people are expected to attend in 2023 — display their sartorial flair with incredibly imaginative attire.

There are, in fact, two different cosplay contests on Saturday afternoon; the kids cosplay competition begins at 5 p.m. and the showdown for adults kicks off at 6 o'clock.

And gamers will also find diversions aplenty, for the Dragon Hall Z will include an arcade zone full of complimentary play.

As with so many pop culture-focused festivals, there shall be a Saturday night after-party. The festivity set for Nov. 4 at 9 o'clock "... will feature a variety of experiences, such as a bunny-girl lounge, photo areas, drinks, a free arcade zone, live music by Not A Phase, and more," shares Visit Pasadena.

Seeking passes, schedules, tips, and more? Go seeking at this site, which has everything you need.