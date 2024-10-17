A splashy ‘Scarium' dives into the Aquarium of the Pacific

What to Know Scarium Family Night

Aquarium of the Pacific

Oct. 18, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

A costume contest is part of the evening, and adorable appearances by the Pacific Pals

$26.96 non-member; $16.95 member

Trick-or-treating isn't something that ocean denizens participate in, nor do the fishies have a need to shop for costumes.

After all, the shimmery scales that aquatic animals often rock are pretty darn costume-y, all throughout the year. And holding a trick-or-treat bucket in one wet fin isn't the easiest of tasks, we imagine.

But celebrating the spookiest season is something that the Aquarium of the Pacific, which is home to oodles of spectacular swimmers, pauses to do each fall.

And while the watery residents stay costume-free, humans are invited to wear their cutest Halloween outfits for an evening party.

That celebration, which is delightfully dubbed Scarium Family Night, will roam the Long Beach institution Oct. 18.

Trick-or-treat stations are part of the fish-tastic fun, as are appearances by the cute Pacific Pals. There's a vampire magician, too, and other diversions that add to the not-too-eerie educational experience.

Plus, it is just way, way cool — that's right, two "ways" are required here — to roam the aquarium at night.

You'll want to read up on costume rules and all the need-to-know stuff.

Here's hoping that some guests arrive in their best axolotl attire, as an homage to the "Frogs"-themed exhibit now on display at the aquarium.