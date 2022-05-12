Aquarium Penguins Get Their Own Nest Cam

The beloved Magellanic penguins of the June Keyes Penguin Habitat at the Aquarium of the Pacific?

These noble waddlers always appear to be ready for the occasion, whatever the occasion might be.

Perhaps it is the notion that they're a natty bunch, thanks to the fact that they're already bedecked in fancy finery.

But a penguin's tuxedo-inspired look isn't the only reason these birds seem to fully own whatever spotlight they waddle across: They're always splashing about, or interacting with other penguins in a charming fashion, and delighting the humans calling upon the Long Beach ocean institute.

Now another important occasion has arisen for two of these terrific critters, a marvelous moment that's now being shared with penguin-loving people across the planet: Four eggs, including one belonging to Dee and Admiral Fancy Pants, have appeared in the habitat's nests.

You can view these eggs, and the hard-at-work penguin parents, via an explore.org live cam, which is keeping an around-the-clock eye on the nesting process and any signs of hatching.

And the first pips in the eggs may appear, fingers and wings crossed, soon: The window for hatching begins on May 17, 2022.

The little fluffsters may debut any time between May 17 through 21.

The incubation period? It's about 38 to 42 days.

Any babies that are born to the aquarium penguins, including Dee and Admiral Fancy Pants, won't immediately join the cute crew on view at the habitat; they'll move to a nursery, a care area that's out of public view, when they're just shy of three weeks old.

Once there, they'll pick up all sorts of skills, from eating to swimming, and soon after?

They'll make a splash, adorned in their tiny tuxedoes, at the aquarium's June Keyes Penguin Habitat.

Aquarium of the Pacific tickets should be purchased in advance; find out more information about visiting the excellent aquatic institution, which features sharks, jellies, and a host of fascinating fishes, here.