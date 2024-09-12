The ‘largest art event in the United States' is opening in SoCal

What to Know PST Art: Art & Science Collide

Opening Sept. 15, 2024

Dozens of museums and galleries across the region will participate in the happening, which will run for five months

Over 800 artists will be featured; look for artworks to explore the place where art and science meet

"Daytime fireworks" at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, created by artist Cai Guo-Qiang, will open the event

Our creative forward-gazing, avant-garde-y area is well-known for its excellent museums, galleries, and art centers, those imaginative hubs of ideas, innovations, and uplift-a-tude.

Those art-centric spots are also known for pairing up, quite often, on co-hosted exhibitions that span neighborhoods or even cities.

Pacific Standard Time, the major gallery-spanning happening that has become a celebrated centerpiece of the Southern California art scene, has helped to set the stellar "standard" for this collaborative spirit.

Now "PST Art: Art & Science Collide," a multi-month experience spotlighting dozens of exhibitions, public programs, talks, and more across the wider region and multiple counties, will continue this inspiring tradition.

"More than 70 thematically linked exhibitions" will roll out starting Sept. 15 at hallowed institutions and iconoclastic pop-ups, and everywhere else that fits both of those descriptions or falls somewhere in the middle.

"PST Art: Art & Science Collide" is flowering thanks to over $20 million in Getty grants; the "unprecedented collaboration" will span from San Diego to Santa Barbara to Riverside.

"Topics of the unprecedented collaboration range from biotechnology to sustainable agriculture, from ancient cosmologies to Indigenous sci-fi, and from artificial intelligence to environmental justice."

The opening celebration will feature "daytime fireworks" over Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, an epic show created by artist Cai Guo-Qiang.

"PST ART was born of institutions, large and small, coming together in the realization that some of the most vital and compelling subjects in the arts, the ones with the potential to alter our fundamental understanding of the world, are simply too vast for anyone institution to address," said Katherine E. Fleming, President and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust.

"Now PST ART takes on its most ambitious subject yet: Art & Science Collide."

For exhibitions, locations, dates, and details, visit the PST ART website now.

Pictured: Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College, Open Sky; "emplacement," 2023, Marcus Zúñiga. Light, lens, prism, mirror. Courtesy of the artist. ©Marcus Zúñiga