Daytime ‘fireworks,' created with 1,000+ drones, will shimmer over LA Coliseum

Sept. 15, 2024 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

The event "will mark the first expansive daytime firework event featuring drone formation equipped with pyrotechnic products in U.S. history"

The wonders of a sparkly drone show have been savored by plenty of spectacle seekers in recent years, especially those people drawn to a novel and eye-catching extravaganza.

Major events frequently employ the technology to create memorable and magical sky shows, the kind of look-up, pattern-creating presentations that feel a little fantastical and futuristic.

A drone show just took place at Gloria Molina Grand Park's big 2024 Fourth of July festival, and others are on the horizon.

Including one that will, in truly surreal fashion, take place in the bright light of day.

"WE ARE: Explosion Event for PST ART," which will take place over Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 15, will "mark the first expansive daytime firework event featuring drone formation equipped with pyrotechnic products in US history."

The epic spectacular, created by artist Cai Guo-Qiang, is the big opener to "PST ART: Art & Science Collide," formerly Pacific Standard Time.

The colossal, above-the-Coliseum show will tie a variety of vivacious ideas together in a color-rich symphony in the sky.

Organizers are inviting the public to think of the sunshine-filled show as "daytime fireworks," though "WE ARE" is not a traditional fireworks event.

The "daytime fireworks — a signature form of Cai's art that uses organic, sustainable pigments and dyes rather than traditional pyrotechnics — are conceived and choreographed by the artist in collaboration with his custom AI model cAI (tm) (pronounced AI Cai), engaging over one thousand aerial drones."

The huge art event features dozens of exhibitions in venues across Southern California.

After this grand kick-off, exhibitions will flourish across the region, including "Cai Guo-Qiang: A Material Odyssey" at the USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena.

Check out all of the shows, art events, and exciting happenings behind "PST ART: Art & Science Collide," coming to Southern California this September.