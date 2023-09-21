Autumn illuminated: Join a free Public Star Party at Griffith Observatory

What to Know Public Star Party at Griffith Observatory

Saturday, Sept. 23 from 2 to 9:45 p.m.

Free

There are no Pumpkin Spiced Lattes for sale on Saturn, and booking a jolly hayride on Jupiter must remain a daydream, even if the idea of wearing your coziest flannel on such a chilly planet holds understandable appeal.

But what we can do on the first full day of autumn is marvel at the wonders of the universe, and for free, too, at a special hilltop location.

Of course, universe-marveling is always free, any day of the year, but the Public Star Party, a monthly meet-up outside the cosmic Griffith Park landmark, adds a bit of oomph to the experience.

How and why? A line-up of "local telescope groups" call upon the storied spot for a sparkly afternoon and evening of astronomicool awesomeness. ("Astronomicool" isn't officially a word, we acknowledge that, but very few made-up words encapsulate this event's singular spirit quite as well.)

Adding to the Public Star Party's astronomicoolness?

It happens over several hours, beginning in the bright daytime. Staying all day is a-ok if that's your particular pleasure, but you may pop by at any time during the nearly-eight-hour window of wonderment, for however long you like.

Mavens of the vast reaches of space will be out in fascinating force on Saturday, Sept. 23, with the Los Angeles Astronomical Society, The Planetary Society, and the Los Angeles Sidewalk Astronomers showing up with their astronomicool telescopes.

Consider this a great opportunity for "... the whole family to look at the Sun, Moon, visible planets, and other objects, to try out a variety of telescopes, and to talk to knowledgeable amateur astronomers about the sky and their equipment."

There is no autumnal equinox event at the Griffith Observatory in 2023 — fall begins on Sept. 22 at 11:50 p.m. in the Pacific time zone, by the by — but you can embrace the season's first full day by enjoying the splendor of the sky and all it holds.

And if you're holding a Pumpkin Spiced Latte as you arrive at the Public Star Party? That is fine. After all, our beloved Earth is still the only planet where the famous fall beverage may be purchased... as far as we know.