Barbie Dreamhouse Living pop-up truck to roll through SoCal this month

Irvine, Burbank and San Diego are among the 2024 West Coast tour stops.

By Whitney Ashton Irick

Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour

What to Know

  • The Barbie Dreamhouse Living pop-up truck will make 3 SoCal stops this month
  • Exclusive merchandise is available as part of a continued celebration of the 60th Anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse
  • The truck will stop in Irvine on Aug. 10, Burbank on Aug. 17 and San Diego on Aug. 24

The Barbie Dreamhouse Living pop-up truck continues its 2024 West Coast tour with three upcoming stops in SoCal.

Exclusive apparel, home goods and accessories will be available for purchase to continue the celebration of the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse in 1962.

Throw blankets, coasters, a plate set, a pet bowl and an accessories tray are just a few of the Barbie-themed items for sale that will transform the Mojo Dojo Casa House you're currently living in into the Dreamhouse you deserve.

The tour will make three Southern California stops:

  • Irvine on Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Irvine Spectrum Center
  • Burbank on Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Burbank Town Center
  • and San Diego on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fashion Valley Mall. 

Pieces range from $12-$75 and credit cards are accepted. In addition to the collectibles and truck photo ops, fans will receive a free gift with purchase of $40 and up.

Follow the Barbie Truck on Facebook and Instagram to see upcoming tour dates and stops.

