Bask in a Trio of Nature-Inspired Art Exhibits at Descanso Gardens

What to Know Three nature-themed art exhibits will open at the La Cañada Flintridge garden in late May and June 2023

"Living in a Wildlife Corridor," on view at the Boddy House from June 3-Oct. 1, will feature spectacular snapshots of regional wildlife, plus other fine artworks

"Wild Sighting" and "0 Horizon: Art of the Forest Floor" will also be on view at Descanso Gardens this summer

While Descanso Gardens is celebrated for all sorts of showy blooms, from wintertime camellias to the tall tulips of March, the destination's oak-lush landscape is also the perfect place for nature-themed art to take root.

Creative expression is always on view at the La Cañada Flintridge garden come autumn and again around the holidays, when whimsical pumpkin displays and illuminated installations capture our attention.

But the property's historical Boddy House, and other art-oriented locations, have become synonymous with intriguing exhibits.

And three shows, each boasting an authentic connection to the natural world, are set to open around Descanso Gardens in June.

"Living in a Wildlife Corridor," an exhibit presented in partnership with the Arroyo & Foothills Conservancy, features "up-close breathtaking photography," images that celebrate the regional fauna and flora of our remarkable region.

"Displays in this impressive exhibition also include artwork and traditional knowledge shared by Tongva Culture Bearers, the latest scientific and research expertise from conservationists, and insights into the specific challenges and opportunities around conservation in the greater Los Angeles area," shares the garden team.

You'll want to call upon the Boddy House, beginning on June 3, to connect with this incredible exhibit.

"Wild Sighting," an art installation by Leslie K. Gray, opens a few days ahead of "Living in a Wildlife Corridor."

You'll want to gaze into the loamy landscape of the garden to, just perhaps, find something gazing back at you.

The work is "an exploration of reversing the idea of wildlife 'sightings' to consider what humans might see if they were attempting to cross territory claimed by others — if we were considered the intruders."

And at the Sturt Haaga Gallery? Drawing our attention downward, "0 Horizon: Art of the Forest Floor" considers the complex universes that exist below our feet.

All exhibitions are included with your Descanso Gardens admission or membership. For dates and details, visit the destination's website now.

Photo: Mother of Lions © Robert Martinez (Living in a Wildlife Corridor)