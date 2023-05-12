Rooftop Cinema Club's Final El Segundo Season to Begin Shimmering in June

What to Know Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo opens June 1; this is the last season for the location, though a new westside spot is under consideration

"Friday," "La La Land," and other film favorites are up in June

$19.50 lounge chair; other ticketing tiers are available

Greeting the summer, well before the solstice officially arrives to solstice-up our sunny, carefree-ish days, can be done in a host of happy ways.

Can you say "hey" to the smile-iest season by baking a fruit pie? Sure, that works.

Smelling some roses? There are plenty around at the moment. Taking a bike ride on a bright afternoon? That seems completely summer-y in spirit.

But if you're in Southern California, there's a quick way to connect with summer, one that is entertaining, stylish, starlit, and scented by popcorn.

Rooftop movie screenings are a staple of the year's warmest stretch, and one of the most popular in recent years has drawn people to a spot above El Segundo.

It's Rooftop Cinema Club we're ballyhooing here, a cinematic outfit that has a couple of other local spots (look to DTLA and the Arts District). The ocean-closer location popped up earlier in the pandemic, as a way to treat Westsiders seeking outdoor movies, but its run is coming to a close.

Which means this: The 2023 summer season will be Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo's last.

But don't be too blue, for another location in the area, or at least not too faraway, is in the works.

How to make the most of the time left at this still-new-but-soon-to-wrap gem?

The season kicks off on June 1, with several favorites in store: "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Friday," and "La La Land" will all shimmer beneath the stars before June concludes.

Popcorn and snacks will be sold, a bar helmed by Hi-Lo Liquor Market will have the 21+ sips, and pre-movie games?

Easygoing pastimes, such as Jenga and cornhole, have become spirit-raising staples of all the Rooftop Cinema Club locations.

Stay tuned for where this Westside movie series will pop up next but do savor the remaining El Segundo days, or rather nights, now.