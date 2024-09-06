Beetlejuice fans, an ‘Afterlife Experience' has materialized in Hollywood

What to Know "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: The Afterlife Experience"

Ovation Hollywood, 2801 Hollywood Boulevard, Suite 201 in Hollywood

$26.25 and up

Through Nov. 3, 2024 (select dates)

Saying a particular name three times in a row means a certain supernatural stripe-rocking superstar may suddenly appear, all to devastatingly dole out wry observations, quality quips, and, just maybe, a quirkily chaotic scheme that would give most mortals pause.

But while Beetlejuice has an impish proclivity for crossing space/time to shore up his well-earned reputation as "the ghost with the most," we humans need to physically journey to specific locations should we desire the chance to bask in the otherworldly essence of all things Beetlejuice.

And journey to Hollywood, specter-seeking enthusiasts shall, to cross over and into Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: The Afterlife Experience, a playful pop-up from Warner Bros. Entertainment and Fever.

A train to eternity awaits you at the Hollywood pop-up. (photo: Fever)

Ovation Hollywood is the portal you'll pass through to enter the Waiting Room, where "you'll be immersed into the strange and unusual world of the Recently Deceased," a place "... filled with ghoulish, interactive entertainment, photo ops, themed food & drinks... that are to die for."

The experience, which colorfully coincides with the theatrical run of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the much-anticipated follow-up to the 1988 comedy directed by Tim Burton, has already been extended due to demand.

You may have something of a long wait in the eternal Waiting Room. (photo: Fever)

That means fans are snapping up admission to this paranormal realm faster than it takes a sandworm to suddenly appear at your kitchen door.

As fast as you can say "Beetlejuice" more than twice but less than four times, in fact.

Get your tickets now to the hauntingly happy happening, which will shimmer into ethereal existence on this mortal plane, on select dates, through Nov. 3.