Things to do this weekend: Halloween Horror Nights opens

What to Know Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Sept. 5-Nov. 3, 2024 (select nights)

Haunted houses inspired by fright flicks and folklore, scare zones, eeky treats, and the Terror Tram are part of the eerie event

Halloween Horror Nights opens: A scream-summoning caboodle of haunted houses — "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" is one monstrous experience — are part of the 2024 line-up, which also includes treats, scare zones, dastardly decorations, and the backlot-roaming Terror Tram. The skin-prickly spectacular will keep the startles startling, on select nights, from Sept. 5 through Nov. 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

"Hallowe'een Spooktacular" opens: The Bob Baker Marionette Theater has been a delightful, cheer-bringing spot for over six decades, and come the fall? All sorts of gleeful, not-so-scary ghoulies prance and dance to delight parents, kids, and fans of vintage-y puppet shows. The happy doings are happening in Highland Park, on select dates, from Sept. 7 through Nov. 10.

Fright Fest Extreme opens: Six Flags Magic Mountain is synonymous with all sorts of huge thrills, thanks to the theme park's colossal coasters and mega rides, but starting Sept. 7? Thrills of a Halloween-inspired variety will keep visitors in full-on scare mode. The 2024 mazes include freaky odes to "The Conjuring," "Annabelle," and more.

International Vulture Awareness Day: So you count yourself as a California Condor fan? You'll want to soar over to the Los Angeles Zoo for all sorts of vulture-championing activities, including keeper talks, during the daytime hours of Sept. 7. Then, that evening, a panel of conservation experts will gather at the zoo to talk about efforts on behalf of the California Condor; get your ticket soon.

Dance MDR: Summertime delivers so many primo dance events, the pay-nothing, take-a-lesson, come-one-come-all outdoor celebrations. But wait: They're not quite over yet: There are four free dance nights at Marina del Rey's Burton Chace Park, with the first one, devoted to Salsa, twirling on Sept. 6. The Waterbus is running later, too, on each Friday in September, sweet.

