A free Marina del Rey dance pop-up will twirl over four Friday nights

What to Know Dance MDR at Burton Chace Park

Every Friday in September

Salsa (Sept. 6), Disco (Sept. 13), Line Dancing (Sept. 20), and Hip Hop (Sept. 27)

Free; RSVP through Eventbrite

7 to 10 p.m.

While the outdoor of summer may be showing signs of definite dwindle — this isn't a surprise, as fall is nearly at the door — summer-big temperatures are still giving our evenings plenty of sizzle.

Of course, we can search for sizzle in other summer-ready spots, pretty places like Burton Chace Park in Marina del Rey.

Several celebratory happenings pop up at the water-adjacent destination, from movie screenings to holiday-flavored festivals.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

But Fridays in September 2024 will be devoted to dancing, specifically Salsa, Disco, Line Dancing, and Hip Hop, too. Dance MDR is the series; entry is free but do RSVP via Eventbrite.

Lessons begin the ocean-y alfresco evenings, with skill-rocking teachers at the lead, and then? You can display what you've learned as a DJ provides the get-swinging soundtrack.

Adding to the summer-meets-fall-let's-have-a-ball vibes of the four free Fridays?

Revelers may want to take the Waterbus, which will observe special hours in honor of Dance MDR.

This means you can start your evening at Burton Chace and hop the Waterbus to dinner or vice versa; planning where to park and how to arrive in the ever-bustling marina is also important.

The Waterbus is a separate ticket, do note; find out more at the Dance MDR page now.