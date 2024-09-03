LA Zoo

LA Zoo to honor the California Condor on International Vulture Awareness Day

Urgent topics will "take flight" during an expert panel; daytime activities are on the wing, too.

By Alysia Gray Painter

NNehring

What to Know

  • International Vulture Awareness Day takes flight on the first Saturday of September
  • The Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens will have a few feathery activities on its Sept. 7 schedule
  • The daytime vulture-inspired activities are included with membership or with paid admission
  • "Condors Cliffhangers: Adventures Saving the California Condor," a special expert panel, will happen at 7 p.m. in the zoo's Witherbeen Auditorium; $5 tickets are available online

The Halloween decorations popping up on store shelves often depict cartoon vultures perched atop haunted houses, the foggy castles shrouded in mist and gloom.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Fanciful though these seasonal adornments might be, they don't tell the vul, er, full story of these magnificent birds.

A trio of real-world vulture species call the sunny, not-so-spooky Golden State home, including the beloved California Condor.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens will pay homage to the critically endangered birds at a special California Condor-themed panel, one that will take place on International Vulture Awareness Day.

The ornithologically minded occasion always alights on the first Saturday in September, so you'll want to soar by the animal park's Witherbee Auditorium Sept. 7 at 7 in the evening.

A ticket is $5 and is available via the zoo's site.

A panel of experts, including conservation professionals, will join the talk, which is titled "California Condors: Adventures Saving the California Condor."

Wildlife May 13

Early adopter alert: An animal was seen ‘trying out' the under-construction Wildlife Crossing

Museums Aug 13

NHM Commons, the new Natural History Museum wing, gets its opening date

But the California Condor love will spread its wings earlier in the day at different points around the zoo. Families visiting the animal park will find a few feathery activities, including informative keeper talks and other fascinating vulture-centered happenings.

The Los Angeles Zoo has long been a champion of the vulture.

"Vulture populations have plummeted with some species losing up to 90 percent of their populations," shares the zoo team.

The zoo's International Vulture Awareness Day offerings are "... designed to educate and inspire the public to help save these species."

"The L.A. Zoo is proud to be a Program Partner, with other organizations accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, of the SAFE (Saving Animals from Extinction) African Vulture program, which is dedicated to protecting wild vultures in Africa."

Engaging activities will also flower at the zoo the following day, on Sept. 8, in honor of California Biodiversity Day.

This article tagged under:

LA ZooanimalsNatureAnimals and Wildlife
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us