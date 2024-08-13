Museums

NHM Commons, the new Natural History Museum wing, gets its opening date

The airy addition will open just ahead of Thanksgiving; Gnatalie the Green Dino will debut, too.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Natural History Museum

What to Know

  • NHM Commons at the Natural History Museum
  • The new 75,000-square-foot wing opens Nov. 17, 2024 with a free block party
  • Sizable sauropod "Gnatalie," a specimen dubbed the Green Dinosaur due to mineral deposits found in the bones, will go on view after years of preparation

If you think you might hear heavy steps in the distance, the sort of ferocious footfall created by something enormous and ancient, well, you might be exactly right.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

A massive sauropod is coming to a new wing of the Natural History Museum, and while the colossal critter lived long ago — as in, eons ago — the green skeleton already has dinosaur fans buzzing.

It's Gnatalie we are roaring about, the new green dinosaur coming to NHM Commons, the Natural History Museum's soon-to-open wing.

And "soon-to-open" now has an official date: The addition will debut Nov. 17, 2024.

A block party is planned as well as numerous special events, like performances and live music.

The $75,000,000 expansion fills some 75,000 feet, including both renovated areas and newly built spaces.

Gnatalie, a massive sauropod skeleton that boasts a greenish hue due to numerous mineral deposits, will be on view in the Judith Perlstein Welcome Center near artist Barbara Carrasco's large-scale 1981 mural "LA History: A Mexican Perspective."

A 3D T-Rex film, the work of photographers Craig Cutler and Scott Bremner, and a vibrant display honoring "the contributions of community scientists through multimedia elements and graphic panels" will also play central roles in the NHM Commons.

"It's exciting to look ahead to opening NHM Commons this November when we will welcome everyone to connect with our research and collections and enjoy special indoor and outdoor experiences in this new destination for Exposition Park," said Dr. Lori Bettison-Varga, NHMLAC's President and Director.

"We are grateful to our advisory groups and community partners for collaborating with us to envision innovative ways we can continue to be a resource for our community."

"We can't wait to share some of what Angelenos and our visitors from around the world will see as we open new doors to experiencing natural history, community science, and culture."

For more about NHM Commons, including its new gardens, plaza area, and what you'll find inside, visit this page now.

This article tagged under:

MuseumsScience
