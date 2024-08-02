The Petersen's ‘largest exhibit launch' ever puts supercars in the spotlight

What to Know The Petersen Automotive Museum is located at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue on the Miracle Mile

Four new exhibits will be unveiled Aug. 3

"Super/Hyper: The Ultimate Automobiles" will focus on high-performance supercars and hypercars

Included with museum admission

Incredible cars are on the minds of automobile enthusiasts throughout the year, but when August arrives in California, and the vroom-vroom reaches its zippy zenith at Monterey Car Week and the Pebble Beach Concours D'Elegance, it can feel like the Official Month of Motoring in the Golden State has commenced.

The Petersen Automotive Museum is, once again, meeting California's car-forward moment with not one, not two, but four new exhibits, spectacular shows that will open concurrently Aug. 3.

It's being billed as "the largest exhibit launch in the history of the Petersen Automotive Museum," an impressive feat given that the institution of fine cars, a shiny stalwart on the mid-city's Miracle Mile, has been around for just over three decades.

"Super/Hyper: The Ultimate Automobile" is an exhibit that will honor "the pinnacle of automotive performances" by celebrating the supercar and some eye-catching hypercars, too, those dream machines rife with "bespoke luxury."

"Driven by Possibility: Waymo's Road to Autonomous Transport" is also on the line-up, as well as "Modern Concepts: Future Visions from the Recent Past."

And "Alternating Currents: The Fall and Rise of Electric Vehicles" will consider the history of the EV as well as what's to come.

Your Petersen admission covers entry to all four exhibits, as well as "Best in Low: Lowrider Icons of the Street and Show," the dazzling display that debuted in May 2024.