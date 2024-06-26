Six Flags Magic Mountain's ‘Fright Fest Extreme' will up the eek this autumn

What to Know Fright Fest Extreme, presented by SNICKERS

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia

Sept. 7 through Nov. 3, 2024 (Thursdays through Sundays); admission packages are on sale now

A fan of fear-flavored frights can go ride a roller coaster of emotions as they step inside a haunted maze or suddenly encounter an especially ghoulish monster.

But if those emotions are rolling at a destination that is famous for actual roller coasters?

You might say that the general eerie air of all-out eekiness only intensifies.

Six Flags Magic Mountain is the world-famous Land o' Coasterdom, but, come September, October, and early November, the Valencia theme park will be overrun with all sorts of scary characters.

Well, at least on Thursday through Sunday nights. That's when "Fright Fest Extreme," a Halloween-flavored scare spectacular presented by SNICKERS, will haunt it up around the ride-packed park.

The Six Flags team revealed some of the frightful flavor that will soon debut at the park a few days ahead of July, which makes sense: We're just over two months away from Sept. 7, the event's opening date.

The spine-tingling inspirations from some of the 2024 experiences — think low-lit mazes that twist, turn, and terrify — include goosebump-inducing films like "The Conjuring," "Annabelle," and "Trick 'r Treat."

Fans of "Stranger Things" will also be treated to some Hawkins-style startles, and if you're an "Army of the Dead" enthusiast, prepare to enter the film's stay-on-your-toes realm of undead chaos.

"For over 30 years, Fright Fest has been haunting the thrills-and-chills season like no other, and this year we are turning things upside down with a huge array of amazing horror franchises," said Edithann Ramey, "Chief Fright Officer" of Six Flags.

"We take pride in offering the best experiences and are committed to innovating our parks each and every year to provide the most frightful memories for our guests."

"Our themed haunted experiences, scare zones, and harrowing creatures lurking around every corner are sure to deliver extreme frights and unexpected surprises."

Peruse the admission packages — they're on sale now — if you're feeling particularly brave and ready for fall-style frights, horror fans.