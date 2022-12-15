Behold the ‘Winter Lights,' a New Family Spectacular, in Santa Ana

What to Know Winter Lights — A New Holiday Musical Spectacular

Discovery Cube OC in Santa Ana

Dec. 16 through Jan. 8, 2023 (select dates); $14 general public (museum admission is additional)

The joys of the season are simple, we're often told, which means that we crave a certain sweet sameness from the entertainment choices we make around the holidays.

We long to watch the classic TV specials we know, the oh-so-easy-to-quote movies, too, and singing that songs we memorized when we were but tiny tots?

Yes, we will do that, too, and quite loudly if asked.

And yet?

Connecting with new amusements, the cool cultural offerings that draw upon some of December's most dazzling details, can be as satisfying as discovering a surprise gift beneath the tree.

Discovery Cube OC understands our longing to weave the older themes of the holidays with novel fun.

(Joshua Sudock | Discovery Cube

And its brand-new Winter Lights spectacular, which includes a cheery, science-sweet stage show, a light tunnel, twinkly trees, and a host of uplifting experiences, finds its frosty fun from the coldest time of the year and the timeless stories that swirl through it.

The tune-packed treat, by the by, was created by Pamela Kashani, who played Rapunzel in "Into The Woods" and Tim Kashani, a producer of "An American in Paris" and several Tony-garnering musicals.

The songs weaving through the 45-minute show are new, upping the original flavor of the festival, while fanciful must-dos beyond the stage, including a group of singing snowmen, a light tunnel, and other wintry whimsies, confirm the event's celebratory spirit.

The celebration will roll into the new year, if the holidays are keeping you running, and a ticket?

It's $14 for non-members (admission to Discovery Cube OC is additional).