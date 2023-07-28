Black Tap Anaheim will honor Disney's 100th with a luscious, limited-time shake

What to Know The Disney100 CrazyShake at Black Tap Anaheim

Available at the Downtown Disney District eatery from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, 2023

$25

Purple and silver, a pair of complementary hues, just feel celebratory when seen together.

And together, these zazzy colors most definitely are, at least at several points around Disneyland Resort.

For 2023 is the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, and The Happiest Place is celebrating with pomp, pluck, and a variety of eye-catching decorations, banners and swag that sparkle with silver and purply details.

Such details can be found just outside Disneyland Park around Downtown Disney District, where shops purveying in all sorts of Disney-theme goods are rocking the royal color combination.

And at Black Tap Anaheim, a burger-y bastion of stacked-high patties and snacky sides? This purple-silver duo will shine, or rather slurp, in a brand-new dessert.

It's a CrazyShake, a confection that's synonymous with Black Tap, and if you've spied one of these over-the-top treats you'll remember it always: It's a milkshake that doesn't stop at the rim of the glass but keeps going, with cookies, cake, or other add-ons festooning the "roof" of the remarkable confection.

Now a new Disney100 CrazyShake is set to pay tribute to the company's milestone year, and, for sure, it is "dressed" in its purple-meets-silver finery.

The goodie "... is loaded with fun toppings including a Disney100 Mickey Mouse shaped crisped treat, purple and silver cake pop, purple and silver rock candy, whipped cream, purple & silver sprinkles and a cherry," shares the restaurant.

The price is $25 and it will be swirling in the Black Tap Anaheim blenders from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30.

Soon, in just months, the purple banners and silver swag currently on view around the theme park will be stowed and more merry milestones will be in view. But if you'd like to raise a Disney100 CrazyShake in the anniversary's honor, you can, over two tasty months, at the Downtown Disney District restaurant.