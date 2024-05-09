Free, beloved, and a DTLA gem: The ‘Grand Performances' concert series returns in June

What to Know The 38th Annual Summer Concert Series at California Plaza in Downtown Los Angeles

Free admission; select Saturday evenings from June 1 through Aug. 24, 2024

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, a tribute to Celia Cruz, and the Mariachi Women's Festival are on the schedule

Free, live music, Saturday night, scenic, and summertime.

If you had to think up some of the most delightful words you know and place them side by side, you just might include some or all of these enticing ideas.

But finding a free concert on a Saturday evening during the warmer months, especially one that takes place in a memorable setting, isn't always a given; you have to look far and wide to connect with an event that even has just a few of those particularly enticing qualities.

Grand Performances, though, is the grandest of the bunch. It's a DTLA institution that will soon celebrate four decades of festive music shows, concerts that are festively staged, with airy flair, at California Plaza.

If you know this outdoor area, with its tiered, amphitheater-like character and skyscraper-adjacent setting, you know it is a prime place to soak in some sublime sounds by starlight.

Sweet spring/summer nights at California Plaza are returning when the 38th season of Grand Performances opens on June 1.

Those sounds begin in 2024 on June 1, and they'll keep people dancing, almost every Saturday night, through Aug. 24. Just be sure to check the schedule before heading for downtown.

The team behind Grand Performances officially unveiled the upcoming schedule on May 8, giving people who'd love to attend a single show, or all of them, a chance to start organizing their summer social calendar.

KCRW presents acclaimed Puerto Rican artist ILe on June 1, while a centennial celebration for legendary drummer Max Roach summons that stirring percussive joy on June 22. LA Stories honoring Pride, the Cali Soul Jam, and other vibrant shows are on the roster.

"This season, we expand our platform to feature more local artists and present a spectacular collection of international artists to Los Angeles, bringing the community free access to global performing arts on the Grand Performances stage," said Rafael González, President and CEO of Grand Performances.

"Angelenos are in for an unforgettable summer as our creative team has curated what’s sure to be a remarkable season."

Funded by several cultural partners, including the Department of Cultural Affairs for Los Angeles, "Grand Performances' mission is to inspire community, celebrate diversity, and unite Los Angeles through free access to global performing arts."