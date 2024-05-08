A Pasadena landmark gambols into summer fun with ‘Friday Nights at The Gamble House'

What to Know Friday Nights at The Gamble House With Highland Park Wine

$5 non-members, free for members ($40/$35 with wine tasting); enjoy live music on the lawn of the famous Craftsman home every second Friday from May to September; May 10 is the first 2024 event

Triple Beam Pizza will be there on May 10, with music from the Sequoyah Studio Band; you're also invited to stroll through the first floor of the landmark home

You don't need a time machine, the sort of flashy DeLorean that boasts a handy flux capacitor, to transport you to summer-style fun times.

Those warm-weather whimsies have a way of showing up early, even when spring still has a ways to go.

Look to The Gamble House, that woodsy Craftsman home that's played a regal role in Pasadena life for well over a century. True, it did star as Doc Brown's house in "Back to the Future," the beloved 1985 sci-fi comedy, but the lovely landmark has more parts to play.

Including ushering in summer-y sweetness well before the season officially arrives.

That's starting up on Friday, May 10 when Friday Nights at The Gamble House With Highland Park Wine begins, giving fans of laid-back, enjoy-the-lawn, soak-in-the-sunset events something to anticipate each month for the next five months.

The relaxed happening — it'll pop up at the home every second Friday evening of the month from May to September 2024 — will feature live music, a food truck, and the opportunity to try wine flights from Highland Park Wine.

Oh yes: And the first floor of The Gamble House will be open should you need to bask in all of that exquisite stained glass, wood joinery, and Craftsman splendor.

There are a couple of tickets to consider. Five dollars gets you into the lovely event, while $40 means you can sip some wine (you'll need to be 21 or older, of course, for that second option).

Members of The Gamble House can savor "Friday Nights" for free; enjoying the wines will be $35.

Showing with your own picnic is okay, but bringing in alcohol is not permitted.

Kids are invited to join the happening, too; Triple Beam Pizza will be there on May 10, if you arrive picnic-less, and "10% of all sales" will be donated to The Gamble House.

Adding to the ebullient, end-of-the-week atmosphere? The Sequoyah Studio Band. The band will return in June for another date at the airy event.

The Pasadena Conservatory of Music will perform over the final three dates of the charming series.