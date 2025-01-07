Marionette fans, a vintage spectacular will again frolic on the Bob Baker stage

What to Know "Something to Crow About"

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Highland Park

Jan. 18 through March 30, 2025; select dates

$25; children two and under are admitted free

Returning to the things we adore as a fresh year begins? It's an age-old practice, the sort of comfort-oriented effort to connect with those moments that once made us very merry.

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater, which is a very merry place throughout the year, is embracing this nostalgically nice spirit by staging a classic show, one that the troupe first presented over 65 years ago.

"Something to Crow About," the "ORIGINAL" Bob Baker Spectacular, will prance back into the spotlight starting Jan. 18 with all sorts of whimsical figures, and fanciful songs, in tender-hearted tow.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The 1959 performances "... established the Bob Baker style of immersive storytelling and performance, engaging and witty puppetry, and beautiful artistry in marionettes and set design that Bob Baker Marionette Theater still embodies today," shares the troupe.

Quaint characters abound in this sweet spectacular, which can trace its history to 1959. (photo: Chloe Rice)

"For 2025's rendition, puppeteers don classic overalls, as Baker and puppeteers did in '59, while bringing revitalized energy to the art form for today's audiences."

Feathery glam gal Miss Clarissa, Mama and Papa Goat, and Pierre Rabbit are some of the cute characters appearing in the frolicsome extravaganza.

Adding to the joy? The theater recently unveiled its new marquee, a handsome and fitting front to the historic Highland Park theater.

Tickets are on sale now, so hop, hop, hop by this site to secure yours. Weekends will fill up faster, surely, and spring break will be a hopping time at the family-fun destination.