A Highland Park theater marquee just got a gleeful glow-up

The troupe moved into the York Theater at 4949 York Boulevard in 2019

Sept. 18 is the 101st birthday of The York

A new theater marquee, a much-needed update made possible by the Perenchio Foundation, debuted earlier in September 2024, proclaiming that the popular marionettes were "IN LA TO STAY"

Celebrate the restored marquee Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a free open house

Celebrating 100 years is always a Really Big Deal but let us also give an enthusiastic round of applause to those people and places marking 101st birthdays.

The York Theater in Highland Park, a vintage gem that's graced York Boulevard for over a century, is one of those notable destinations.

The silent movie theater opened in 1923, making it a wonderful 101er this year, and its current resident just provided the vintage venue's marquee with a spiffy and shiny restoration.

Of course, the handsome sign is also a tribute to the plucky troupe and its lengthy Los Angeles legacy.

True, the Bob Baker Marionette Theater hasn't been around for quite as long as The York — puppet pro Bob Baker started his glee-bringing group back in the early 1960s in a downtown-close location — but the Highland Park venue and the puppet theater have made a tight duo for the last five years, ever since the troupe moved in back in 2019.

Now that The York's marquee has been fetchingly restored, it is time to party. And party, the puppets shall, and puppet-loving people, too, at a free open house on Oct. 6.

A caricature artist, face painting, and other adorable activities will abound at the picturesque theater, which is filled with colorful details and nostalgic vibes.

You'll also have the chance to admire the marquee in the lovely October sunshine. (Fingers crossed for sun, but early October is usually quite brilliant 'round the area.)

"Our new marquee is about more than just the renovation of the York Theater, where we've brought to life the most robust version of Bob Baker's vision ever," said Mary Fagot, Co-Executive Director of the Bob Baker Marionette Theater. "It is a symbol of our resilience and strength as a growing nonprofit theater.

"Thanks to the incredible support of our community, we've been able to continue serving over 100,000 Angelenos each year, and thanks to the Perenchio Foundation, we're able to give back to our Highland Park community by adding this beacon of inspiration and imagination to the neighborhood!"

To learn more about the open house, the marquee, and the legendary marionette theater, a Southern California gem that recently marked its 60th anniversary, prance by this site now.

Updated Sept. 18