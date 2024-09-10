Sea it, believe it: Witches will playfully paddle in Morro Bay

What to Know Witches and Warlocks Paddle

101 Coleman Drive in Morro Bay

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Free to join; kayak/paddleboard rental is a separate fee (or feel free to arrive with your own)

The Food Bank of Coalition of San Obispo County is the beneficiary

WHIMSY ON THE WATER: So many magical moments happen around the coast of California, and when we say "around the coast of California" we do mean the damper part, not the sandy bit. Sure, spunky celebrations frequently take place on land in our golden Golden State, but the ocean itself often serves as a scenic stage for all sorts of spirited frolicking. There are the lighted boat parades of the holiday season, and Santa sometimes shows up on a surfboard to meet his fans. But come October? The witches and warlocks shall have their delightful day upon the vast damp, bringing Halloween-style smiles to the communities where they playfully paddle.

Witches and warlocks will be splashily summoned to Morro Bay on the last Saturday of October.

MORRO BAY... has been a special favorite of the witch set for several years now, which makes sense: The Central Coast hamlet is an ensorcelled and ethereal spot, whatever the time of year. But Oct. 26, 2024 — the final Saturday of October — will find all sorts of magical beings adventuring around the bay in full witch and warlock regalia. Prior years have drawn a joyful witch contingent, with a couple of dozen participants taking part in the Witches and Warlock Paddle. Are you eager to don your mystical ensemble and join in? Or cheer on the autumnal event from the water's edge? Here's the enchanting information. And most magical of all: The happily haunted happening raises money for the Food Bank of Coalition of San Obispo County.