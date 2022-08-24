Breakfast (and Later-in-the-Day) Goodies Are Making Our Week

What to Know La Monarca Bakery has five new burritos on the menu, with a pair of biscuit sandwiches debuting Sept. 1

The Maxine, a limited-time taco created by musician Phoebe Bridgers, will pop up on HomeState's menu, raising money for CASA/LA

Peet's Coffee unveiled its new fall menu on Aug. 24; the goodies include a Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

Enjoying an amazing, tasty, and memorable breakfast out?

We often associate this appetizing action with Saturday and Sunday, but dreams of biscuits, tacos, and waffles pretty much parade throughout breakfast-craving thoughts every day of the week.

So it is a good thing, as the last full week of August gets rolling, that so many fresh and tempting breakfast choices are on the hankering-filled horizon.

Feeling in a blissfully biscuit-y and/or taco-ish and/or waffle-tastic kind of mood? Look to...

La Monarca Bakery, which has long been the stop for sweet pastries, including pan dulce, conchas, and all of those guava-luscious goodies, has a pair of biscuit sandwiches ready for their delicious debut on Sept. 1.

Chipotle Bacon Egg Biscuit brings the spicier flair, while pico de gallo is one of the salsa-fied stars of the Ranchero Egg & Sausage Biscuit.

Both breakfast sandwiches are "made-from-scratch" and available at all La Monarca Bakery locations, including South Pasadena, Santa Monica, and several other Southern California cities. (Joining the biscuits on the new menu, by the by? Five hearty burritos, perfect for later-in-the-day snacking.)

HomeState just launched a limited-time collaboration with Grammy-nominated musician Phoebe Bridgers, a longtime fan of the eatery's beloved breakfast tacos.

While The Maxine, named after the artist's adorable dog, isn't strictly for breakfast, the vegan offering is an "anytime taco," meaning you can nosh on the shitake mushrooms-meet-black-beans creation in the morning, if you're feeling it.

Even lovelier? HomeState will donate $1.25 from every Maxine to CASA/LA, "a community-based organization advocating for children and families in LA County’s overburdened child welfare and juvenile justice systems."

Don't delay, however: The Maxine will be available at all five HomeState locations through Nov. 22. And if you are headed to This Ain't No Picnic, the two-day music festival featuring Phoebe Bridgers, the Pasadena HomeState is just a few minutes away, should you desire a pre-concert nosh. (Note that Ms. Bridgers is playing on Aug. 28).

And at Peet's Coffee?

Oh, hurray, hurrah, and hello to fall: The coffee-making favorite's autumn goodies officially debuted on Aug. 24, including the return appearance of the popular Chicken & Waffles Sandwich.

Several seasonal sips are appearing alongside the hearty offering, including a new Caramel Apple Latte and the Pumpkin Cold Brew Oat Latte with Brown Sugar Jelly.

For the full Peet's menu, featuring all sorts of caramel-cool, pumpkin-toasty beverages, click.