‘Carved' and ‘Enchanted' Tickets Now Aglow for Descanso Gardens Members

What to Know Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge

"Carved" flickers from Oct. 7-31; "Enchanted Forest of Light" shines from Nov. 20 through Jan. 8, 2023

Descanso Gardens members may purchase tickets to both on Sept. 1; general public tickets will be available on Sept. 15

As we weather the weather in Southern California, it can feel like summer's extreme scorch-ability will stay high for, well, ever, and the cooling ways of autumn are far, far in the future.

But they're not all that far, so take happy heart if you'd prefer that September act more September-like, temperature-wise, as the month begins.

For the first day of September 2022 is also when tickets for both "Carved" and "Enchanted Forest of Light" go on sale to members of Descanso Gardens.

A couple of things to know? Both alfresco affairs have proven to be hugely popular in recent years, a must-stop for local revelers seeking quieter and creative expressions of both the Halloween season and the holidays.

Both happenings are after-hours events, spanning several nights, with the jack o'lantern-themed festivities taking place over much of October and the "Enchanted" installations adding illuminated allure from the weekend before Thanksgiving to the first days of the new year.

Spots on the weekends do tend to fill up first, as well as those sought-after evenings that are close to Halloween and Christmas.

Members will have the first crack at the tickets while non-members may purchase their tickets beginning on Sept. 15, 2022.

"Carved" will have several things to behold, beyond all of those spectacular pumpkins. Carving demonstrations, a Día de los Muertos display, special seasonal treats, and other not-too-frightful, nicely festive details will add autumnal cheer.

"Enchanted Forest of Light" is known for its wintry and wondrous installations, including artist Tom Fruin's stained-glass houses and mysterious lighting effects along the trail, including in the always-atmospheric Ancient Forest.

Tickets for "Carved" start at $20 for members, while "Enchanted Forest of Light" member tickets have a starting point of $22.

You can read up on everything you need to know at the Descanso Gardens site, become a member, or prepare to purchase when general public tickets become available on Sept. 15.