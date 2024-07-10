Enter a whimsical ‘Whisker Wonderland' at CatCon 2024

What to Know CatCon 2024 at the Pasadena Convention Center

Aug. 3 and 4

$45 one-day adult admission; other ticketing tiers are available

We may live in a world that seems to grow curiouser and curiouser by the day, but few things pique a person's curiosity-driven interests like a cat.

If this is you, and you find that felines instantly transform every home into a fabulous furry wonderland, you'll want to swish your tail and trot over to CatCon, an outsized animal-loving expo that is billed as "the Comic-Con for cat people."

The purrfect party is trotting into the Pasadena Convention Center over the first weekend of August and tickets are available meow, er, now.

Felines always seem to be eager to find out what is around the next corner — the notion of "curiouser and curiouser" definitely applies to our cat friends — and humans attending CatCon will surely want to know what's afoot without further paws.

Or pause, we do mean.

A certain surreal "Alice in Wonderland" magic will be strong at the 2024 convention, thanks to a fanciful art exhibit presented by Cat Art Show and Felix Cat Insurance.

For sure, the Chesire Cat, one of literature's greatest and most grinful characters, will pop up here and there, as will all sorts of offbeat odes to the enchanted fantasy story.

The CatCon team officially unveiled the expo's programming schedule on July 9, giving attendees a few weeks to plan their visit.

Perusing the event's catalog of activities and programs ahead of time — make that CATalog — is advisable, even if you can't quite decide on all you'd like to do.

The "Alice"-themed art show will be one major draw at the happening, along with the ever-popular panels; some of the 2024 topics include "The Cat's Meow: Understanding the Feline Health Journey" and "A Conversation with the Heroes of the Australian Firefighters Calendar."

A "Sommelittier" — a cheeky spin on sommeliers — will be in the house to discuss all things litter (rather than wine, as a sommelier traditionally does). Fresh Step is presenting the playful litter-centered session.

Meeting felines and feline-championing people is also a fan favorite; Nathan the Cat Lady, Squeaker, and Lily Rose Adventures will all be the house.

Vendors selling just about anything adorned with adorable kitties will fill a significant part of the convention center, while photo spot add further splashes of color to a convention known for its cuteness.

The Mad Catter's Tea Room will be a must-stop for guests looking for a madcap snapshot.

So most definitely, and without kibble, er, quibble, you'll want to wear your neon cat ears or a faux tail; plenty of costume-rocking people cat-it-up for the glammy gathering and picture-taking opportunities are plentiful.

Tickets are on sale now; there's a tail-to-nose VIP option, as well as general one-day tickets. A child's ticket is $10.