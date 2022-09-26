Cats ‘n Cage: Nicolas Cage-Inspired Art to Win Hearts at CatCon

What to Know CatCon 2022 presented by Royal Canin

Oct. 1 and 2 at the Pasadena Convention Center

$42 plus fee single-day admission; other ticketing tiers available

Well-known people and the critters they adore?

You can probably name a whole luminous line-up of movie stars and the beautiful beasties they have championed, from Linda Blair and her beloved dogs to George Clooney's pet pig Max.

But meow is the time for one celebrity's animal adoration to take the spotlight, an obsessed-over headliner with a famous affection for felines.

We're talking about the inimitable Nicolas Cage, of course, and his cool cat Merlin. Both Mr. Cage and his four-footed friend are the fetching subjects of a new art show debuting at CatCon 2022 presented by Royal Canin, the large-scale celebration of all things cat.

"Uncaged: The Unbearable Weight of Genius Cat Art" will be one centerpiece of the two-day cat-stravaganza, and it will be a major player. Not only will the engaging — or perhaps we mean "en-Cage-ing" — artworks draw plenty of admiring convention goers, but part of the proceeds from the paintings' sales will be donated to a trio of cat-helping groups.

That some "rockin' good news" as Sailor, the character so memorably played by Mr. Cage in David Lynch's film "Wild at Heart," might say.

Don't pad off in search of other playful pursuits to pounce upon just yet; CatCon has plenty to see, do, and enjoy, from lively contests to an adoption lounge to 150+ vendors to oodles of meet-and-greet opportunities.

The adorable expo has been winning hearts since it was founded in 2014, drawing thousands of feline fans ready to dress up (little ear headbands are more than encouraged), meet cat celebrities, shop cat-fun products, and connect with a purr-fectly fun day of pure cat-atude

As for the all-important whisker-wonderful celebs set to stunningly show?

Internet sensations like One-Eared Uno and Bowie the Siberian will appear at the 2022 Pasadena Convention Center party, but do check the schedule before you go to make sure you're there on the right meet-and-greet day.

Musical interludes and helpful workshops, including one addressing chonky cats, are also on the roster at the Oct. 1 and 2 event.

There are a few ticketing tiers, including a virtual option, so put your beans to your keyboard and swish your tail in this direction for more information.