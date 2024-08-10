What to Know The 'Back to Hogwarts' celebration runs through Sept. 1 at Universal Studios Hollywood

School bundles, which include a backpack, journal and Hedwig owl plush, are available for purchase

A specially themed iced biscuit will debut on Aug. 12 at Honeydukes within Hogsmeade

Grab your quills and house robes, witches and wizards.

Celebrate the start of the academic year by going "Back to Hogwarts" at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Theme park guests will begin their journey at the Hogwarts Express' King's Cross Station and Platform 9 ¾ inside "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter."

The next stop is the shops in Hogsmeade. Celebrate your house pride — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw — with a replica robe. A "Back to Hogwarts" school bundle, which includes a house-themed backpack, journal and Hedwig owl plush, is available for purchase.

But a wizard isn't complete without a wand. Visit Ollivanders, the makers of fine wands, to purchase the most essential wizarding item or visit the wand station outside the Hogwarts Castle to personalize your own.

After experiencing the 'Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey' and 'Flight of the Hippogriff' rides, you may have worked up an appetite. Visit Three Broomsticks for tasty British fare and a Butterbeer. Marvel at the mouthwatering sweets selection at the legendary sweets shop Honeydukes within Hogsmeade: chocolate frogs, Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans or Cauldron Cakes. And on Aug. 12, a specially themed Hogwarts Express iced biscuit will debut at Honeydukes. Like Harry and Ron, you'll want to take the lot.

The seasonal "Back to Hogwarts" celebration runs through Sept. 1 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

