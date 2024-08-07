The Weeknd returns to Halloween Horror Nights with a new haunted experience

What to Know Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

The annual experience is known for high-tech haunted houses and eerie entertainment

Sept. 5 through Nov. 3, 2024 (select nights); tickets are available now

Like the last pieces of delicious candy to fill a treat bucket, the final Halloween Horror Nights announcements must be merrily made well ahead of the scary celebration making its annual debut at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Well, merrily and macabre-ly, if you please: This is the theme park's giant, two-month-long fright festival, the multi-night shrieker that is rife with well-produced haunted houses, chilling live shows, and all sorts of slick and startling experiences.

Now the final terrifying treats are brimming at the top of the bucket as the spooky spectacular prepares to make its dastardly debut in early September. And we do mean early: Sept. 5 is opening night.

"Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse" will explore the Universal backlot during the 2024 Halloween Horror Nights.

"The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy" is a headlining haunted house for the 2024 event.

It's the second Halloween Horror Nights experience inspired by the world of the celebrated artist, a journey that draws its atmospheric story from award-winning musician's "After Hours" album.

More thrills and chills are blooming, or perhaps we mean Blum-ing, around the world-famous destination.

The Terror Tram, that longtime fan favorite, will roll through the backlot and into all sorts of scary scenes. The theme, in fact, is "Enter the Blumhouse," so encountering cinematic characters from "M3GAN," "Freaky," and "Happy Death Day," as well as other hits from the horror movie company, is a ghoulish given.

And "The Purge: Dangerous Waters" will take over the "WaterWorld" attraction, "... taking visitors on a fiery, rocket-fueled adventure while they fight to survive the night."

"Insidious," "Ghostbusters," and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" will all receive their unsettling due at the 2024 haunted happening; for all of the haunted houses and Scare Zones, and for your ticket, too, visit the Halloween Horror Nights site now.

