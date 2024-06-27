The Ghostbusters will brave a ‘Frozen Empire' at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

What to Know Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Sept. 5 through Nov. 3, 2024 (select nights)

A haunted house inspired by the 2024 film "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" will be part of the 2024 line-up; a spooky experience based on the movie "A Quiet Place" was announced in early June

Summertime has some strong imaginary vibes of the cinematic variety, and we seek out those fantastical feelings every time we step in an air-conditioned movie theater, eager to go on a strange journey.

But promises of strange journeys, the kind that you can step inside in a different way, also are summertime staples around Southern California.

Exhibit A: Halloween Horror Nights. Or perhaps "Eek-hibit A" is more apt: The scary spectacular, which eerily unfurls at Universal Studios Hollywood on select nights each September and October, and sometimes early November, begins to unveil its upcoming haunted houses when the summer heat is high.

And its newest reveal is chillingly well-timed: The scary multi-night event just announced that a haunted house themed to the 2024 film "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" will join the 2024 line-up.

The reveal was made June 27, just three weeks after the theme park shared that a haunted house inspired by the film franchise "A Quiet Place" would be on the scream-inducing line-up.

The "Ghostbusters" adventure will include visits to Ray's Occult Bookshop, a store packed with unsettling oddities, as well as the lab where all sorts of ghoulish beings are kept under lock and key... mostly.

A trip into the sewers of New York City will add to the shadowy and supernatural atmosphere of the twisty-turny experience.

Garraka is the cold-delivering wraith you'll need to look out for, so bundle up, or at least get brave, as you roam the skyscraper'd, spirit-packed realm of the latest chapter of the "Ghostbusters" universe.

Before you cross any streams, however, you'll want to secure your ticket. Halloween Horror Nights opens on Sept. 5 and continues to haunt Universal Studios Hollywood, with wicked wit and oodles of eerie energy, through Nov. 3 on select nights.

